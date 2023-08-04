Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski bounced from Citi Open

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez celebrates a point against Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Fernandez has been eliminated from the Citi Open in straight sets. She lost to Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of the event in Washington, D.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck