Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Vegas 3 Dallas 2 (OT)
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
AHL
Central Division final
Milwaukee 5 Texas 2
(Milwaukee wins best-of-five series 3-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Riga, Latvia
Slovakia 1 Slovenia 0
Switzerland 4 Czechia 2
At Tampere, Finland
Germany 7 Hungary 2
United States 9 France 0
---
NBA
Playoffs
Conference Finals
Miami 128 Boston 102
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 8 Toronto 3 (11 innings)
Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 2
Houston 2 Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 4 Minnesota 2
National League
Arizona 8 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 2 Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 10 L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 7 Miami 5
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cincinnati 1
Washington 6 Detroit 4
Atlanta 3 Seattle 2
Milwaukee 6 Tampa Bay 4
Texas 13 Colorado 3
San Diego 7 Boston 0
N.Y. Mets 5 Cleveland 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
---