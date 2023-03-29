Young Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone turns heads with club and country

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, pass the ball past Canada's Ismael Kone during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Kone showed off his speed and power Tuesday in a head-turning showing in the Canadian midfield with Stephen Eustaquio and Jonathan Osorio as Canada defeated Honduras 4-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Darko Vojinovic