Canadian middlweight Marc-Andre Barriault to fight on high-profile UFC 285 card

Canadian middleweight Marc-Andre (Power Bar) Barriault has been matched against Julian (The Cuban Missile Crisis) Marquez on the high-profile UFC 285 fight card that features a heavyweight title fight between Jon (Bones) Jones and France's Cyril (Bon Gamin) Gane. Andrew Sanchez, left, kicks Barriault as they fight in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night in Ottawa on Saturday, May 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang