Andreescu bounces Stearns at Indian Wells after shaky start

Bianca Andreescu of Canada plays a backhand return to Cristina Bucsa of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Canadians were sent packing early at the Abu Dhabi Women's Tennis Open, with Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino all losing their first-round matches on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan