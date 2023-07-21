Battle of the defences as B.C. Lions take on Saskatchewan Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo, left, is sacked by B.C. Lions' Mathieu Betts during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 9, 2023. The Lions defence is looking to continue its dominant ways as they take on the third team in the West: the Saskatchewan Roughriders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck