Cree "Hockey Night in Canada" can help save language: broadcaster

Clarence Iron, shown in a handout photo, always dreamt of being part of "Hockey Night in Canada," but not even in his dreams did he envision calling games in his own language. Now the 60-year-old broadcaster from the Canoe Lake Cree Nation is set bring the sport he loves to his community in a whole new way with the debut of "Hockey Night in Canada in Cree." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-APTN **MANDATORY CREDIT**