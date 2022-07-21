TORONTO - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have push back their regular-season game versus the Toronto Argonauts to Sunday after players and staff members positive for COVID-19.
The two teams were originally scheduled to meet Saturday at Mosaic Field. But after losing 30-24 to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday but were scheduled to do so Thursday.
"To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do,” Roughriders president/CEO Craig Reynolds said Thursday in a statement. "We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision.
"For that, we are truly sorry, but we hope by keeping the game on the same weekend and moving it to Sunday our fans will still be able to make it out to enjoy Family Day at Mosaic Stadium.”
The Argos provided a sign earlier Thursday the game wouldn't go ahead as originally scheduled when they cancelled their practice and added it wasn't for COVID-related reasons.
On Wednesday, the Riders announced 10 players were still sidelined following positive tests but three more had been removed from COVID protocol.
Jeremy O'Day, the Riders' GM/vice-president of football operations said players "in just about every position," had been impacted and the outbreak was the result the team travelling on planes and buses and sharing hotel rooms.
The team took two days off following the loss to Toronto but cancelled practices Tuesday and Wednesday. O'Day added the Riders continue to follow the CFL's COVID-19 protocols and remain in regular contact with the league regarding the situation.
The rescheduled game still gives Saskatchewan time to prepare for its July 29 home contest versus the B.C. Lions.
Following Sunday's contest, Toronto will host the Ottawa Redblacks on July 31.
The Riders said they plan to have "nearly all" of their regularly-scheduled activities going Sunday. There was no indication regarding what events wouldn't be held.
Fans with tickets to Saturday's game will automatically have them moved to Sunday the club said, adding "no action is required on the part of the ticket holder."
“We have had an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is still a reality in our lives, but we will put our best foot forward when we play Sunday night,” Reynolds said. "Family Day is one of my favourite games every year, and I can’t wait to have our fans there to cheer us on."
This marks the first CFL game that's been rescheduled this season due to COVID-19.
Last year, the Edmonton Elks had an outbreak that led to the postponement of a game against Toronto that was ultimately made up later in the year.
The 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the global pandemic.