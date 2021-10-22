Bombers running back Oliveira ready for spotlight as Winnipeg hosts B.C. Lions

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira (20) rushes with the ball in the second half of their CFL game against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The Blue Bombers running back will make his fourth start of the season in place of injured Andrew Harris when Winnipeg hosts the B.C. Lions Saturday in a key game for the home team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston