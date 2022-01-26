Vancouver Canucks name Penguins AGM Patrik Allvin general manager

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau, back right, and assistant coach Scott Walker, back left, stand on the bench behind Tyler Motte. from left to right, Bo Horvat, Tanner Pearson and Vasily Podkolzin, of Russia, during first period NHL hockey action against the Los Angeles Kings, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021/ The Vancouver Canucks have filled their vacant general manager role, hiring Pittsburgh Penguins assistant manger Patrik Allvin for the role. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck