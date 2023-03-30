Gushue wearing the Maple Leaf again at world men's curling championship

Team Canada's Brad Gushue reacts after making a three against Team Manitoba in the eighth end during the finals at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier in London, Ont., Sunday, March 12, 2023. After settling for silver in his last two trips to the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas, Gushue will try to get back to the top of the podium at the 2023 playdowns starting Saturday at TD Place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn