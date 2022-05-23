Flames' Lucic on Smith hit: 'If I actually did charge, we both wouldn't be playing'

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic, centre, crashes down on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith, hidden, as winger Josh Archibald joins in during third period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Lucic was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the third period of Sunday's Game 3 loss against Edmonton after barreling into Oilers goaltender Mike Smith. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh