All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks

FILE - Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) controls the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. All-Star forward Troy Terry agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)