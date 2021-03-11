Toronto FC given bye into CONCACAF Champions League, with Forge FC unable to train

Toronto FC's Eriq Zavaleta, centre, hoists the Voyageurs Cup while celebrating with teammates goalkeeper Quillan Roberts, left, Jay Chapman, back left, and Marky Delgado, right, after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps on aggregate in the Canadian Championship soccer final in Vancouver, B.C., on June 29, 2016. Toronto FC has been given a buy-in to the CONCACAF Champions League with Forge FC, its opponent in the Canadian Championship final, unable to return to full training. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck