Moir, Weaver back gender-expansive ice dance, pairs teams

FILE -Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada perform during the ice dance short dance team event in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Skate Canada has dropped the requirement that an ice dance or figure skating pairs team competing domestically must include a man and a woman.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)