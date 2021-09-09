Players return to Toronto FC after being away on international duty

Venezuela's Yeferson Soteldo, center, is challenged by Peru's Christian Cueva, left, and Peru's Edison Flores during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at National stadium in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Toronto FC will get all of its players away on international duty back in time for Saturday's return to MLS action at FC Cincinnati. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Mejia, Pool