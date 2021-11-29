Man United hires Rangnick as manager until end of season

FILE - Leipzig's head coach Ralf Rangnick celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg in Leipzig, Germany, on April 27, 2019. Manchester United is in talks with Ralf Rangnick about becoming interim manager, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. No final agreement has been reached yet but talks are ongoing with the former Leipzig coach who is head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)