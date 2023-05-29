Canada's Shapovalov advances, Auger-Aliassime ousted at French Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS - Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime earned an early exit at the French Open on Monday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled at times but outlasted unseeded American Brandon Nakashima to post a 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 opening-round win.

Shapovalov, the No. 26 seed, committed 15 double faults in a match that lasted three hours and 47 minutes.

The Canadian will meet Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's 10th seed, was upset 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 by Italian Fabio Fognini.

Fognini converted eight of nine break-point opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.

