Skater Seguin's book details career-ending concussions, toxic relationship with coach

Canada's Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau compete in the pairs figure skating short program at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics on February 14, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. Lingering symptoms from a series of concussions has limited Seguin’s ability to do much more than listen to podcasts or audio books, and have brief conversations with friends. Seguin chronicles her tough journey in her recently launched book "Une Medaille a Toux Prix" -- or A Medal at all Costs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson