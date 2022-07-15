Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France

Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S., left, and Canada's Hugo Houle, center, ride in the breakaway during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 193 kilometers (119.9 miles) with start in Le Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Saint-Etienne, France, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)