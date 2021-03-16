At work, rest or play, fishing has always remained a real obsession for Dave Mercer

Bassmasters Elite Series master of ceremonies Dave Mercer is shown in this undated handout photo. When Dave Mercer was in high school, a poster adorned his locker. But it wasn't of a big-name pro athlete or a favourite actor. Rather, it was of pro angler Hank Parker with his '89 Bassmasters Classic trophy. Decades later, fishing remains Mercer's obsession. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bass Anglers Sportsman Society