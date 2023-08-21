Canada's Sutherland advances to women's 400 hurdles semifinals at world championships

Savannah Sutherland, seen in a Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, handout photo, qualified for the women's 400-metre hurdles semifinals Monday at the world athletics championships in Budapest, Hungary. Sutherland, from Saskatoon, claimed the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot in her heat in a time of 55.85 seconds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Athletics Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*