Defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV signs contract extension with Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin (94) reacts after a tackle during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The CFL’s top defensive player last season was slated to become a free agent next month, but Mauldin signed a one-year contract extension on Wednesday to remain with the Ottawa Redblacks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang