Canadian angler Chris Johnston has sights set on securing season-ending win

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ont., is seen in Clayton, N.Y., in a July 27, 2020, handout photo. Johnston is aiming to cap the '22 Bassmaster Elite Series campaign with a victory at the season-ending event on the Mississippi River at La Crosse, Wisc. Johnston still mathematically has a shot at the Angler of the Year title -- and the US$100,000 bonus that goes with it -- but readily admits a lot must go right for him this week to make that happen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bass Anglers Sportsmen Society, Seigo Saito *MANDATORY CREDIT*