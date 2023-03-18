Canada's Einarson opens women's world curling championship with win over host Swedes

SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson stole her way to victory to open the women's world curling championship.
Einarson defeated the host Swedes 9-4 on Saturday.
Trailing 4-3 heading into the ninth end, Canada stole two to take the lead. Einarson executed a tricky double takeout in the 10th to force Swedish skip Anna Hasselborg to draw against multiple Canadian stones.
Hasselborg was light to give up a steal of four and Canada secured the win.
“It’s really crucial. The fans were totally on their side, but I just went with it. I sang with the crowd in my head because it was very catchy,” Einarson said. “We always want to start an event with a win and we’re in good shape right now."
Both skips struggled with draw weight late in the game as the ice surface in Sandviken's Goransson Arena appeared to warm.
In the early going, Einarson took a 1-0 lead following the first end.
Hasselborg answered with a point in each of the next two ends but after a scoreless fourth end, Einarson knotted the contest in the fifth.
After a scoreless sixth, Hasselborg took a 4-2 edge in the seventh before Einarson cut the deficit to one.
Einarson, who edged Hasselborg for the bronze medal last year in Prince George, B.C., takes on the United States on Sunday in the 13-country tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2023.