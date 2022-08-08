On heels of historic silver, Naughton to carry Canada's flag in Commonwealth ceremony

Canada's Hollie Naughton in action against England's Georgia Kennedy (right) in the women's singles gold medal squash match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day six of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Wednesday August 3, 2022. Naughton, who became the first Canadian woman to ever climb the medal podium in squash at the Commonwealth Games, will carry Canada's flag in the closing ceremony.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Zac Goodwin - Press Association