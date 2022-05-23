Defending champ Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open

France's Diane Parry plays a shot against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

