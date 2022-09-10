Canadian men start hot then hang on to beat Wales at Rugby World Cup Sevens

United States' Davis Still, right fends ion the challenge of Canada's Brock Webster during rugby sevens action in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. After falling to Uruguay earlier in the day, the Canadian men survived a 19-point Welsh comeback in the second half to win 33-19 in consolation play at the Rugby World Cup Sevens on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marcio Jose Sanchez