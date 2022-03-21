Habs trade Lehkonen to Avalanche for Barron, second-round pick in 2024

Canada's Justin Barron (27) crashes into his goalie Devon Levi (1) against Russia during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, January 4, 2021. The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche. Montreal gets defenceman Barron and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in return. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson