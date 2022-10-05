Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) catches a touchdown pass as Saskatchewan Roughriders' Larry Dean (11) looks on during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, September 30, 2022. Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL’s top performers for September on Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods