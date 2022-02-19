NewsAlert: Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics NewsAlert: Canada wins bronze in four-man bobsled Feb 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Canada's Justin Kripps has won bronze in the four-man bobsled at the Beijing Olympics.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Bobsled Olympics Bronze Justin Kripps Beijing Sport Canada Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles2022 Inked Magazine CoverGirl competitionOliver woman fined for altercation with student, apologizes to communityOliver businessman admits immigration, gun chargesNo missing this signConsider the sandwichCare home resident injured by fireFoo Fighters coming to Penticton Oct. 1Setting the stage for a lawless CanadaThe Herald's Valentine's contest winnersThe enemy facing us is COVID, not the mandates Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News What you need to know about mischief charges and the Ottawa protests Games over: Kripps leads bobsled crew onto Olympic podium for Canada's 26th medal Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again No winning ticket for Saturday's $15 million Lotto 649 jackpot Ducks beat Canucks to snap four-game winless streak Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row