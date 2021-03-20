(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Buffalo -- postponed
Pittsburgh 3 New Jersey 1
Florida 2 Nashville 0
Colorado 6 Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 1
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
Laval 4 Stockton 3
Belleville 5 Toronto 1
Providence 6 Hartford 1
Hershey at Binghamton
San Jose at Bakersfield
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta 99 L.A. Lakers 94
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Spring Training
Toronto 3 Philadelphia 1
Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 5 Houston 2
Atlanta 8 Boston 2
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego
Kansas City vs. Arizona
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels
Miami vs. Washington
N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota
Seattle vs. Texas
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
---
This report was first published on March 20, 2021.