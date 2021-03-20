(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Buffalo -- postponed

Pittsburgh 3 New Jersey 1

Florida 2 Nashville 0

Colorado 6 Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 1

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

Laval 4 Stockton 3

Belleville 5 Toronto 1

Providence 6 Hartford 1

Hershey at Binghamton

San Jose at Bakersfield

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

---

NBA

Atlanta 99 L.A. Lakers 94

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Spring Training

Toronto 3 Philadelphia 1

Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 5 Houston 2

Atlanta 8 Boston 2

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego

Kansas City vs. Arizona

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels

Miami vs. Washington

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota

Seattle vs. Texas

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

---

This report was first published on March 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.