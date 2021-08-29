Sunday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Placement Games

Russia 3 Germany 2

Japan 3 Czech Republic 2

---

CFL

Winnipeg 18 Calgary 16

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 12 Baltimore 8

Cleveland 7 Boston 5

Toronto 2 Detroit 1

Texas 13 Houston 2

Seattle 4 Kansas City 3

Oakland 3 N.Y. Yankees 1

National League

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Miami 2 Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 9 Washington 4

Atlanta 9 San Francisco 0

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 13 Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 2

---

MLS

FC Dallas 5 Austin FC 3

Vancouver 4 Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 2 Seattle 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2021.

