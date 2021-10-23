Canada's Sarault wins silver at short-track speedskating World Cup in Beijing

From left, silver medalist Courtney Sarault of Canada, gold medalist Lee Yu-bin of South Korea, and bronze medalist Kristen Santos of the United States wave during the medal ceremony for women's 1500m at the ISU World Cup Short Track speed skating competition, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein

 MAS

BEIJING - Canadian speedskater Courtney Sarault won a silver medal in the women's 1,500 metres on Saturday at the ISU World Cup Short Track competition.

South Korea's Yubin Lee won gold in two minutes 21.833 seconds. Sarault, a Moncton native, was second in 2:22.167, outstretching American Kristen Santos (2:22.176) at the line.

"I definitely wasn't expecting this today," Sarault said. "During the warmup, I was having a bit of difficulty with my boots and my blades. I was going into the races just planning to have fun, to try to make the B-final and to work on what I have to do tactically.

"I ended up with a silver medal, so I'm proud of myself for overcoming what I didn't think I could and I'm excited for what's next."

Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., was fifth.

Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was fourth in the men's 1,500 B-final. Teammate Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., was fifth.

The Canadian women advanced to the B-final after placing third in the relay semifinals.

Competition continues Sunday at the Capital Indoor Stadium. The World Cup is serving as a test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.