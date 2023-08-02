Auger-Aliassime falls in straight sets, Dabrowski wins doubles match at Citi

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Italy's Fabio Fognini during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, May 29, 2023. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in straight sets to Japan's Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi D-C Open in Washington.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Aurelien Morissard

 PDJ

WASHINGTON - Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in straight sets to Japan's Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi D-C Open in Washington.

Auger-Aliassime has struggled through injuries this season and spoke recently about his determination to recover from them.

He was the third seed in the tournament and heads to Canada to take part in the National Bank Open, a tournament he has never won.

Gabriela Dabrowksi, of Ottawa, Ont., and her doubles partner Shuko Aoyama won their doubles matchup against Erin Routliffe and Ingrid Neel.

The pair won straight sets against their opponent (6-3, 6-2) in the round of 16.

Leylah Fernandez, of Montreal, Que., is set to play Greece's Maria Sakkari in the round of 16 on the women's singles side of the tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you