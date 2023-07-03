Foundation collective bargaining agreement redefines women's professional hockey

Team Canada’s Sarah Fillier, left, Angela James, second left, HHOF 2010, GM of Toronto Six and Jayna Hefford, second right, HHOF 2018, Chairperson, PWHPA and Team Sweden’s Anna Kjellbin pose with a trophy at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A binding, bedrock agreement now in place, the best players in women's hockey will have a premier, professional North American league of their own. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette