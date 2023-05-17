Canada's Nick Taylor playing best golf of his career heading into PGA Championship

Canadian Nick Taylor hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during round three of the Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Taylor believes he's playing the best golf of his career. His results this season back that up, as he's the highest ranked Canadian on the FedEx Cup standings and it's earned him a berth in this week's PGA Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette