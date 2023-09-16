Favourite Master of The Seas captures $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile turf race

Jockey William Buick rode Irish-bred Master of The Seas to a solid 3 3/4-length win in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile on Saturday. Buick, atop Rebel's Romance, walks to the start of Group 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic over 2410m (12 furlongs) at the Meydan racecourse in Dubai, U.A.E., Saturday, March 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Dokoupil