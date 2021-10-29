Toronto Argonauts can earn East Division playoff spot with home win over B.C. Lions

The Toronto Argonauts can clinch a CFL playoff berth Saturday with a home win over the B.C. Lions. The Argos haven't been in the postseason since winning the 2017 Grey Cup but are 4-0 this season at BMO Field. Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Damion Jeanpiere (82) reacts after completing a catch during second-half CFL football game action against the Montreal Alouettes in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston