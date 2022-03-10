Canadian women have one last shot to make FIFA U-20 World Cup after loss to Mexico

Kaila Novak of Canada, left, fights for the ball with Ximena Rios of Mexico during a 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Canada takes on Mexico in semifinal action at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship with a berth in the 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup on the line. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matilde Campodonico