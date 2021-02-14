Today's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Washington at Pittsburgh

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

AHL

Lehigh Valley at Hershey

Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.

NBA

Washington 104 Boston 91

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

---

