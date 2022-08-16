Hall of Fame conditioner Casse flying under Plate radar with his two horses

Mark Casse, trainer of Preakness Stakes entrant War of Will, watches Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. He's been Canada's champion thoroughbred trainer the last 11 years and twice has won the $1-million Queen's Plate. But Mark Casse heads into the opening leg of the 2022 OLG Canadian Triple Crown under the radar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Will Newton