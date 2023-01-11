After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

Canada’s Connor Bedard carries the IIHF Championship Cup while celebrating winning gold over Czechia during overtime of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese