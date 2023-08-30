Papineau closing in on Korn Ferry Tour card with ongoing success on PGA Tour Canada

Etienne Papineau plays in the second round of the Windsor Championship at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., in this August 4, 2023 handout photo. Etienne Papineau is third on the PGA Tour Canada’s points list as the third-tier tour’s season winds down. That means an upgrade to the Korn Ferry Tour for next season is just weeks away. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - PGA TOUR Canada, Jay Fawler