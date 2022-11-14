New Tim Hortons campaign highlights Canada's hockey trailblazers

Tyler McGregor, right, of Canada and Brody Roybal of the United States battle for the puck during their para ice hockey finals match at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. Women's team stars Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse, Indigenous trailblazer Bridgette Lacquette and men's para hockey captain McGregor are among the Canadian hockey stars teaming with Tim Hortons on a new hockey diversity and inclusion campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS /AP/Dita Alangkara