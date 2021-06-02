Long after CFL tenure, veteran football coach Adam Rita is still involved in the game

Toronto Argonauts linebacker Willie Pile, right, shakes hands with Argos general manager Adam Rita, left, after Pile re-signed a new contract in Mississauga, Ont., on February 23, 2009. Adam Rita has no intention of slowing down any time soon. More than a decade after leaving the CFL, the amiable 73-year-old native of Kauai, Hawaii, is still in football. Rita is the head coach of the Barcelona Dragons, a franchise preparing for the inaugural European League of Football campaign later this month. Teams play by NFL rules but revert to NCAA regulations in overtime. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette