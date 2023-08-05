Canadians Draxl and Martin drop opening matches at NBO Toronto qualifying

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman returns to Italy's Jannik Sinner in a second round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Canada's Liam Draxl dropped a 7-6 (6), 6-4 decision to Schwartzman in first-round qualifying play at the National Bank Open on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali