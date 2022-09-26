Australia hands Canada its first loss at FIBA World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia - Host Australia handed Canada's women's basketball team its first lost at the FIBA World Cup on Monday.
Ezi Magbegor scored 16 points as the Aussies topped Canada 75-72
Nirra Fields scored a game-high 17 points for Canada, while Bridget Carleton scored 16 and Kia Nurse chipped in with 11.
Kayla Alexander had four points and 11 rebounds for Canada, who led 57-51 after three quarters.
Nurse drained a three-pointer that gave Canada a 63-60 lead just over three minutes into the final quarter. It was Canada's final lead as Australia employed a smothering defence to pull away from the Canadians.
Magbegor recorded four of her game-high five shot blocks over the final five minutes.
The Canadians trailed by five in the early minutes but closed the first quarter with a 15-5 run, and Shay Colley's three-pointer at the buzzer sent them into the second with a 25-14 lead.
Canada extended its lead to 14 but a 19-0 run put Australia up 38-33 at halftime.
With a 3-1 record, Canada sits tied with Australia and France for top spot in the Group B standings.
Canada beat France 59-45 earlier in the tournament.
Canada closes the preliminary round against winless Mali on Tuesday.
