Australia hands Canada its first loss at FIBA World Cup

Australia's Steph Talbot shoots as Canada's Natalie Achonwa defends during their game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Baker

SYDNEY, Australia - Host Australia handed Canada's women's basketball team its first lost at the FIBA World Cup on Monday.

Ezi Magbegor scored 16 points as the Aussies topped Canada 75-72

Nirra Fields scored a game-high 17 points for Canada, while Bridget Carleton scored 16 and Kia Nurse chipped in with 11.

Kayla Alexander had four points and 11 rebounds for Canada, who led 57-51 after three quarters.

Nurse drained a three-pointer that gave Canada a 63-60 lead just over three minutes into the final quarter. It was Canada's final lead as Australia employed a smothering defence to pull away from the Canadians.

Magbegor recorded four of her game-high five shot blocks over the final five minutes.

The Canadians trailed by five in the early minutes but closed the first quarter with a 15-5 run, and Shay Colley's three-pointer at the buzzer sent them into the second with a 25-14 lead.

Canada extended its lead to 14 but a 19-0 run put Australia up 38-33 at halftime.

With a 3-1 record, Canada sits tied with Australia and France for top spot in the Group B standings.

Canada beat France 59-45 earlier in the tournament.

Canada closes the preliminary round against winless Mali on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.

