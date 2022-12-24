Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waves as he continues to celebrate his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets, in Washington, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. It was Ovechkin's 802nd NHL goal. Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Wass