Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1
Vegas at San Jose
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
---
AHL
Laval 5 Belleville 1
---
NBA
Phoenix 120 Philadelphia 111
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.